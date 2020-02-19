Two flown to the hospital after crash on Highway 189

WASATCH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Two people were flown to the hospital after a crash Tuesday.

The crash happened at about 12:40 pm when a silver 2004 Toyota Corolla was traveling south on SR- 189 near milepost 20, according to troopers.

The driver of the Corolla crossed over the center turn lane and into the northbound lanes of US-189 in the left. At the same time, troopers say a green 2000 Ford F250 was traveling north on US-189 in the same lane but moved to the left to avoid the collision but was hit on the front driver side by the front side of the Corrolla.

Troopers say the Corolla was pushed backward and came to a rest in the center turn lane, however, the Ford ran off the right side of the road and came to rest on the shoulder.

The driver of the Corolla was extricated by fire personnel while the driver of the Ford was partially ejected. Both victims were flown to the hospital.

Troopers are investigating why the driver of the Corrolla crossed over the highway’s center turn lane.

