Two drivers flown to the hospital after a head-on crash in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two people were flown to the hospital Friday after a head-on crash in Eagle Mountain.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer for the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at 5:49 a.m. Friday on State Road 73 in Eagle Mountain.

The driver drifted into the right lane and overcorrected into oncoming traffic. Sgt. Cannon said the driver hit another car head-on.





Both drivers of the cars had to be extricated and were flown by U of U Air Med to Intermountain Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Sgt. Cannon added.