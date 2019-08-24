Two dead in Elko County car accident

ELKO COUNTY, Nevada (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Eureka County Sheriffs Office responded to a fatal motor vehicle incident in Elko County Saturday morning.

Eureka County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two people have died.

Officials say SR 766 will be closed until further notice due to the incident.

Nevada Highway Patrol, Eureka County Sheriff’s Office, and Elko County Sheriff’s Office are on scene conducting the investigation.

There are few details at this time. More details will be shared as they become available.

