Two climbers rescued from the West Face of Castle Rock in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Two climbers from Washington state were rescued from the West Face of Castle Rock in freezing temperatures late Friday night by members of Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team.

According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, one of the climbers called 911 just after sunset reporting their ropes had become tangled and they were stranded about halfway down what they believed to be the North Face of the 400-foot tower.

Officials say Classic Air Medical transported a team of three rescuers to the summit. The rescuers discovered that the climbers had rappelled down the West Face from anchors previously installed to support a high-line between the tower and The Rectory.

The high-line anchors were not designed to be rappel anchors and their position made it difficult for the climbers to retrieve the ropes once at the mid-face belay station, officials add.

One rescuer rappelled to the climbers sitting on the belay station ledge. The rescuer then rigged each of the climbers to rappel with a belay to the base of the rock where a helicopter from the Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Division picked them up.

The helicopter then transported them to a staging area at the Castle Valley Fire Station on Castleton Road.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue would like to remind everyone that temperatures drop quickly in the high desert after dark, especially during the winter. They ask climbers to please be prepared for unplanned circumstances.