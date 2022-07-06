SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Two children have been hospitalized after being hit by an SUV in South Jordan on Wednesday.

South Jordan Police say a 6-year-old and a 12-year-old were riding their bicycles when the vehicle struck them.

Police say the collision left both children with lacerations and they were found unconscious.

The auto-ped happened near the area of 11400 South 2200 West just before 12 p.m.

One child was airlifted to Intermountain Primary Children’s hospital and the other child was transported by ambulance.

The children’s current conditions are unknown at this time.

Authorities say the SUV driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.