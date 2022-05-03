EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – Two boys who were killed after a fatal DUI Eagle Mountain crash on Monday have now been identified.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office released the two boys’ names on Tuesday — Odin Ratliff, 3, and Hunter Jackson, 3.

Authorities shared a photo of the two boys holding hands while standing together. Police say the children were playing outside at the time of the deadly collision.

Utah authorities have released a statement on the fatal crash saying:

“Odin Ratliff and Hunter Jackson are the two boys killed in the senseless DUI crash last night in Eagle Mountain. We at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office express our sincerest condolences to their families at their tragic loss.”

The driver allegedly responsible for the crash has been arrested and identified as Kent Cody Barlow, 25, of Eagle Mountain.

Officials confirmed that Barlow tested positive for methamphetamine at the time of the accident and was traveling at speeds of over 100 mph. The collision killed two children and left three other passengers with critical to serious injuries. Barlow’s vehicle can be seen completely upside down and totaled after the crash.

(Courtesy of The Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of The Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

Kent Cody Barlow

(Courtesy of The Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of The Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

The fatal crash happened near 2300 N 16000 W when Barlow lost control of his car due to high speeds and ran through a fence into a corral/stable area. One passenger told police Barlow was “drifting” his vehicle when he hit a bump and lost control. eyewitnesses say Barlow was drifting in and out of the roadway at high speeds and ran a stop sign moments before.

Barlow has an extensive list of previous criminal convictions and drug-related charges and was on parole at the time of the accident. He was taken airlifted to a local hospital after the crash, but suffered no serious injuries.

Barlow has been arrested on charges including automobile homicide – negligence due to DUI, possession or use of a controlled substance, driving under the influence with personal injury, a DUI with serious bodily injury by negligent operation, failure to operate within a single lane, reckless driving, speeding and failure to obey traffic control devices.

Barlow previously faced multiple felonies in 2019 after stealing a Draper police vehicle that contained an AR-15 rifle and a Glock pistol inside as he lead officers on a wild chase around town.

Eagle Mountain City officials have released a statement on the incident saying:

“Eagle Mountain City is devastated to hear of this horrific accident and our hearts are with the family of the victims. The City is working alongside the Utah County Sheriff’s Office in the matter to the best of our ability. While the investigation by the Sheriff’s Office is ongoing, Eagle Mountain City intends to do everything it can to ensure safety in this section of roadway.”