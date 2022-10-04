Michael Zimmerman discussed how mindfulness and Meditation are very good for well-being. He helped us understand the importance of being in the moment. How everything is actually okay in the moment.

Zen Buddhism has a very rich history and is a tried and true method of developing mindfulness and a meditation practice.

Two Arrows Zen was founded in 2011 and has served several thousand people. They continue to serve the community in a big way.

You can sit with us at 7 am Monday – Friday, or 5:30 pm on Tuesday.

Day of Zen of October 8 — half-day meditation retreat, including meditation instruction, a talk, and lunch