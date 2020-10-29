Two arrested in gang-related shooting in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police arrested a teen and a man after a gang-related shooting in West Valley City.

It happened Wednesday night around 9:40 p.m. near 3184 South Hammonton Circle.

West Valley City Police tells ABC4 News a 15-year-old teen and 26-year-old man got into an argument and then started shooting at each other.

According to police, the teen got in a stolen car and left the scene.

Police later found the car and a chase started. Officers were able to spike the car and took him into custody.

Back at the scene, West Valley City Police Officers found 26-year-old Travis Amituanai.

He says the teen shot at him first and acted in self defense.

Police took him into custody.

Nobody was injured during the shooting.