SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a Ballpark neighborhood shooting that left one man hospitalized on Monday.

Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) have identified the suspects as Ryan Lua, 47, and Christopher Taliu, 25.

The victim is a 20-year-old man who was critically with gunshot wounds on Sunday, July 3. Police say he was shot near a music club venue where a large party was taking place around 5:28 a.m. near 1489 South Major Street.

At the time, the two suspects had fled the scene in separate vehicles. Police say the victim has now been released from the hospital.

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

While investigating, police learned the two suspects were working as bouncers for the music venue when shots were fired. Surveillance camera footage captures a fight breaking out at the venue’s entrance.

Police say both suspects were seen shooting multiple rounds at the victim and his car which contained passengers.

One suspect, Taliu, is accused of charging at the victim’s car while shooting at close range toward the passengers. Police say the victim is also seen shooting multiple rounds back at the two suspects during the exchange.

A court-authorized search warrant was executed at a West Jordan residence where both suspects were found. Detectives located multiple firearms and ammunition before they were taken into custody.

A wanted vehicle, a white-colored Audi A6, has been recovered as part of the case. Authorities are still investigating the incident at this time.

“We now have a much clearer picture of what quickly unfolded early Sunday morning in the Ballpark neighborhood because of the unrelenting work of our patrol officers, detectives and crime lab technicians,” said SLCPD Chief Mike Brown. “Every person who works for the Salt Lake City Police Department is committed to making our city safer, and I’m proud of their work. Our patrol officers, detectives, records staff, SWAT officers, and crime lab technicians gave up time with their families during this holiday weekend to pursue justice in this case. The Salt Lake City Police Department remains committed to confronting and interrupting the violence that occurs in our community and to send a clear message that violence will not be tolerated.”

Detectives are still investigating the case and anyone with information should call (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 22-124993.