SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One person is suffering minor injuries following a Salt Lake City two-alarm house fire.

Salt Lake Fire crews were dispatched to the area of 637 Harmony Court at 3:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews detected fire in a vehicle, debris, and extending into the house.

The fire was under control by 3:26 p.m.

The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.