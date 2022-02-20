Twitter thread calls out SUV truck drivers for obnoxious, unsafe vehicles

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 17: The grill of a 2020 Ram truck is displayed on the floor at the New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on April 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – A recent Twitter thread posted by a Chicago real estate investing editor, AJ LaTrace, is gaining ground on the social media platform for the mid-westerner’s offbeat judgments of big trucks.

It’s common knowledge that we Utahns take pride in our decked-out off-roaders. However, there’s no denying that LaTrace may be onto something to ensure the safety of the greater good.

In the thread, LaTrace calls out multiple companies, including BMW, for some of their vehicle’s obnoxiously large front ends. The windy-city-resident dubbed Toyota and Lexus as “almost as bad as American manufacturers with the big, flat grilles.”

The initial Twitter post was a statement LaTrace made about trading in his truck for a smaller car. From there on out, Tweets began to pile one-on-top-of-the-other poking fun at the gaudy make-over SUVs have gotten over recent years.

Throughout the thread, LaTrace includes multiple images comparing different trucks to the statures of himself and his buddies. The car-fanatic singles out the new GMC Yukon, writing “I’m 6’1”. The top hood is nearly up to my shoulders.”

Bryan William Jones, a reputable neuroscientist, photographer, and advocate for specialized knowledge hopped on the bandwagon and added a new perspective to the discussion.

“You draw a line of sight from the driver, forward on any of these trucks, and you cannot see anything below the edge of the hood for seven to ten feet or more in front of you. I can think of lots of automobiles, not to mention bicyclists and children below that,” Jones replied in a Tweet, adding, “This seems… dangerous.”