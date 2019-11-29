CONWAY, Ark. (KARK) – A photo is circulating on social media of what appears to be a turkey-napper.
We spotted the picture on Facebook Wednesday afternoon with this description.
“Anyone missing their frozen turkey? If so, this Conway dog proudly had it in the Round Mtn. area.”
The dog appeared to be a brown Lab.
One comment read “I hope the owners see this and we get to hear the full story!”
“Well he does look pretty pleased with himself! I sure hope he’s thankful cause he’s in big trouble!,” read another.
WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:
- Turkey-napper in Conway? Dog caught on cam with someone’s holiday bird
- 6-year-old dies after falling from dad’s lap, getting struck by snow removal bucket
- Black Friday: crowds not as wild and the parking lots not as congested
- Candlelight memorial to be held in honor of Sherry Black
- Hassle-free hair extensions