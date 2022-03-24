UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Board of Higher Education approved tuition increases ranging from 0.65% to 4.80% depending on the institution.

Each year following the legislative session, the Utah Board of Higher Education determines the amount of additional tuition necessary to meet the operating budget needs and help fulfill the missions of Utah’s public colleges and universities. Mandatory costs are needed related to the tenure and promotion of faculty.

“Affordability is a top priority of the Board, and after careful consideration, modest tuition and student fee increases for Utah’s public colleges and universities were approved,” said Harris H. Simmons, chair of the Utah Board of Higher Education. “The Board and institution presidents continue to work to keep college as affordable as possible, without sacrificing quality. We appreciate the work and collaboration of our institutions, their trustees, and their student leaders in this process. And we are grateful to the state legislature for their continued investment in public higher education, which has allowed us to keep the cost of attending college in Utah among the lowest in the nation.”

Tuition rates at Utah’s technical colleges and institutions will remain the same, without an increase, for the coming 2022-23 academic year.