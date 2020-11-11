Tuck like a pro with Peach Vintage

Tuck like a pro and make your wardrobe work from couch to zoom call, and couch to out and about! We learn how to tuck your hoodie into your pants rather than wear it loose, and how tossing a blazer or trench coat over top to goes chic quickly.

Have a cute pair of unhemmed jeans that just don’t look right untucked from your new ankle booties? Here is a hack to keep them tucked into place! You’ll want to hang onto every over stretched hair elastic after you learn this one. Take a loose elastic, pull it up over your ankle and around the bottom of your jeans. Pull the jeans taught inside the elastic, and slip on the boots. Tuck the jeans into the boots, and scrunch the elastic down toward the bottom so it is hidden. Now they’ll stay in place and you’ve got a whole new look! Perfect for keeping snow out of your shoes too.



