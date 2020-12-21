Trump signs bill to rename Salt Lake City courthouse after Orinn G. Hatch

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) The Salt Lake City Courthouse has officially been renamed after former Utah Sen. Orrin G. Hatch after President Trump signed a bill on Monday.

The U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate passed the bill unanimously Salt Lake City Federal Courthouse to be renamed in honor of Former Utah senator Orrin Hatch.

Utah Rep. Chris Stewart said the following about renaming the court house on the House floor,

“Senator Hatch served the people of Utah with great honor and dedication for 42 years in the U.S. Senate. He and his wife, Elaine, made great sacrifices for our country, for which I am forever grateful. Senator Hatch had an unparalleled impact on the judiciary and it’s perfectly appropriate that we name the new courthouse in Salt Lake City after my dear friend

According to a news release, Congressman Ben McAdams played a major role in the progression of the bill.

McAdams had this to say about former Sen. Hatch when speaking on the House floor,