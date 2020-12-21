SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) The Salt Lake City Courthouse has officially been renamed after former Utah Sen. Orrin G. Hatch after President Trump signed a bill on Monday.
The U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate passed the bill unanimously Salt Lake City Federal Courthouse to be renamed in honor of Former Utah senator Orrin Hatch.
Utah Rep. Chris Stewart said the following about renaming the court house on the House floor,
“Senator Hatch served the people of Utah with great honor and dedication for 42 years in the U.S. Senate. He and his wife, Elaine, made great sacrifices for our country, for which I am forever grateful. Senator Hatch had an unparalleled impact on the judiciary and it’s perfectly appropriate that we name the new courthouse in Salt Lake City after my dear friend
According to a news release, Congressman Ben McAdams played a major role in the progression of the bill.
McAdams had this to say about former Sen. Hatch when speaking on the House floor,
“I worked with Senator Hatch when I was mayor of Salt Lake County. I appreciated the service he provided to his constituents and his accomplishments on behalf of local government, the state of Utah and the United States of America. Senator Hatch inspired me with his willingness to work across party lines to advance important work for Utah and our country, such as the Children’s Health Insurance Program and efforts to stop explosive nuclear weapons testing and compensate Utah downwinders though the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act. I’m proud to support this lasting tribute to his many contributions to the people he served for more than 40 years,” said McAdams.
- Congress approves $900B COVID relief bill, sending to Trump
- Union Pacific wants homeless encampment to tear down
- What Utah’s small business owners should know about the second stimulus package
- Trump signs bill to rename Salt Lake City courthouse after Orinn G. Hatch
- How unemployment benefits will work once COVID-19 relief bill is passed