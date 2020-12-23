WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law.
The actions bring to 49 the number of people who Trump in the last two days has granted clemency either through pardons or sentence commutations.
On Tuesday, he pardoned two people who were convicted in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, former members of Congress who were early supporters and former government contractors convicted in the killings of Iraqi civilians.
Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort
