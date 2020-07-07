Murray Police looking to identify suspect in multiple burglaries

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are looking to identify a man wanted in connection to multiple vehicle burglaries in Murray.
Murray Police released a surveillance video of the suspect.
Anyone with information about this male is asked to contact Murray City Police at 801-840-4000 and reference case 20C010982.
