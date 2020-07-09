Man convicted of kidnapping Hunter High teen given 15-years-to-life in prison

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)— The man convicted of kidnapping a Hunter High teen while she was walking home from school last month is headed to prison for a minimum of 15 years.

Creed Lujan, 44, was sentenced Monday on two first-degree felonies, aggravated kidnapping and forcible sodomy in front of Judge Paul Parker.

Police say Lujan kidnapped, drugged, and raped a Hunter High School student while she was on her way home from school on January 27. At the time of the incident, Lujan is on lifetime parole for a 2008 felony aggravated attempted murder. He was paroled in 2015.

During sentencing, the teen’s mother was very emotional when she told the judge that her 15-year-old daughter would have to grow up with that happened to her for the rest of her life and that no one should ever have to go through what she has.

Lujan entered into a plea agreement in May and charges of rape, obstructing justice, aggravated robbery, and sexual exploitation of a minor were dropped.

Lujan was sentenced to 15-years-to-life for aggravated kidnapping and 5-years-to-life for the forcible sodomy. The sentences will run together, meaning he would be eligible for parole in 15 years but that decision is up to the Utah Board of Pardons.

Sexual Assault:

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

Latest stories: