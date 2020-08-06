FBI looking to identify suspect who assaulted an officer during Salt Lake City violent protests

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Federal Bureau of Investigations is looking for help in identifying a man who assaulted a police officer during violent protests in Salt Lake City

The FBI said during the May 30 protest that turned into destructive riots, individuals in the crowd threw rocks, one of which hit a Salt Lake City police officer in the hand, causing severe injury.

The unknown suspect is described as a Caucasian male with shoulder-length brown hair and a brown beard. He wore a dark baseball hat with a white rectangle on the front, reflective blue-green sunglasses, a blue tie-dye shirt, and jeans as well as a black and white bandana as a mask. He has a small tattoo on his wrist.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office at (801) 579-6187