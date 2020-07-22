Celebration of life to be held Thursday for Davis County Sheriff K9 Rony

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Davis County Sheriff announced they will be holding a celebration of life for K9 Rony who died of health-related issues on July 4.

The celebration is scheduled for Thursday from 11 a.m to 12 p.m. at the Davis County Sheriff’s Office Annex, 885 W Clark Lane in Farmington. Due to COVID-19, attendees must wear a face mask or covering and follow social distancing guidelines.

Parking will be available in the Legacy Events Center parking lot.

Deputy Brad Larsen and Rony

Rony in action with Deputy Brad Larsen

Deputy Brad Larsen and Rony





Rony was a six-year-old German Shepherd who has been with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office for five years. He and Deputy Brad Larsen, who hand-picked him, have been inseparable ever since.

Rony was trained in drug detection, patrol/tracking, deputy protection, building and area searches, and the apprehension of suspects.

Rony was one of three K9s within the Davis County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and was recently featured in A&E Network’s ultimate K9 competition series “America’s Top Dog.”

Rony started showing signs of illness in April and was diagnosed with cervical spine issues. Unfortunately, his condition progressed and Rony died at the home of his handler on July 4.