61-year-old woman takes troopers on 125 mph chase through several counties

FILLMORE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 61-year-old woman was arrested after taking multiple law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase through multiple counties.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, a trooper was northbound on I-15 near milepost 173 on Monday when he saw a silver Ford Mustang traveling south at 121 mph. The trooper attempted to catch up to the Mustang and contacted the Millard County Sheriff’s office to advise them of the car headed their way.

Two deputies got on the freeway at milepost 167 when the Mustang passed their location at 125 mph. They started a pursuit but were not able to catch up to the Mustang.

The first trooper eventually caught up to the mustang south of Fillmore and started a pursuit and was able to take down the vehicle’s license plate number. At one point the driver of the Mustang slowed down to 80 mph due to traffic blocking both lanes but as soon as the traffic cleared the driver sped back up to more than 120 mph, documents state.

The trooper was forced to terminate the pursuit near milepost 143 due to entering a construction zone but dispatcher in Richfield and Cedar were notified of the vehicle description and plate number.

A Beaver County Deputy was on I-15 when he saw the Mustang traveling southbound at 120 mph. The driver then exited the freeway and entered the drive-through for Wendy’s.

The Deputy arrested Louise Locke of New York as she waited in the drive-through. Locke said she saw the troopers but thought that we were giving her the go-ahead to continue traveling southbound.

She was booked into the Millard County Jail on one count of third-degree felony failure to stop at the command of an officer and one count misdemeanor reckless driving.