60% increase in Utah fatalities during 100 deadliest days

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – 2020 has been a challenging year, and it has also been a deadly one on Utah roads.

According to Utah Department of Transportation spokesperson, John Gleason, there were 102 fatalities in the 109 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day in 2020. That is 60% more than the 61 reported during the same time last year.

But Gleason reminds us that last year, the numbers were the lowest they had seen in a very long time, in fact they were down 59% from the 103 reported in 2018.

“We are really at about where we normally are for this time of year, and there is still reason to be opptomistic,” said Gleason. The year is not over. The goal is to have zero fatalities every day on the roads and with so much going on in our world these days, this is one thing we can control.”

Gleason said there were a number of speeding-related fatalities this year.

“Put away the distractions, watch your speed, and wear your seatbelt,” said Gleason. “It’s more important than ever to commit to making those wise decisions behind the wheel.”

Utah Department of Transportation’s suggestions for keeping safe on the road:

Schedule sober rides beforehand

Don’t drive drowsy (Sleep will always win)

Distracted driving

Buckle up

Restrain from aggressive driving

“Last year was a great bright spot for us, we know it can be done,” said Gleason.