26 years later: Family pays tribute as search for suspect continues

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Killed back in 1995, Rosie Tapia’s family continues to seek answers and hope for new developments in her case.

On January 17, family members celebrate Tapia’s 32nd birthday near Mount Calvert around noon.

“I wanted people to know what happened to my daughter,” Lewine Tapia shares.

She adds that it’s important for the rest of the country to know about the case because people who lived in the neighborhood in 1995 could have moved away.

“They might have information to help solve this case.”

According to official reports, 6-year-old Rosie Tapia was kidnapped from her bedroom, sexually assaulted, and her body was found floating in a canal next to where the family lived.

Twenty-six years later, her killer remains at large.

A person of interest surfaced after a series of reports on The Justice Files.

It began two years ago – that’s when a witness, who has never been interviewed by police, spoke to ABC4 and claimed to have seen a young man leaving the canal in wet clothing. The next day, Rosie’s body was found.

A professional police sketch artist volunteered to do a composite. The witness and the sketch artist then created the composite at ABC4 studios.

“It looks very close to him,” the witnessed told artist Michael Streed when the drawing was finished.

The witness, who did not want to be identified, lived near the canal where Rosie’s body was found.

For the full story, click here.