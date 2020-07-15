Skip to content
True Crime
City leaders react to Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal shooting ruled justified by DA
Man convicted of kidnapping Hunter High teen given 15-years-to-life in prison
Video
Utah business owner indicted for fraudulently obtaining Paycheck Protection Program loan
Utah man headed to prison in 2007 murder of pool hall owner
Murray Police looking to identify suspect in multiple burglaries
Salt Lake County to hold remote expungement day, an opportunity to clear your criminal record
Alpine School District outlines proposed back to school plan
Utah reports 448 new coronavirus cases and a record 10 deaths on Tuesday
Body camera footage of Floyd arrest could show more of story
Space telescope designed at USU's Space Dynamics Lab spies NEOWISE first
Owners of Whiskey Street apologize for family member’s racially-charged comments, pledge $10,000 to Black Lives Matter
Video
Man dies in line at Utah coronavirus testing site
High-speed chase across multiple cities ends with arrest
Video
How will schools sanitize for students return to the classroom?
Video
ABC4 Plus
Utah earthquake declared presidential disaster, low-interest loans now available from SBA