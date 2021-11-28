Truck wheel impales driver’s windshield in Park City crash

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A driver narrowly escaped injury, or worse, after a rogue semi-truck wheel crashed into his windshield on Sunday.

Park City Fire District says the incident happened along eastbound I-80 near mile marker 177.

Authorities say the crash happened when a semi-truck was traveling westbound and lost a wheel. The loose wheel rolled into the earthbound lanes and struck a pickup truck on its front windshield.

Authorities say the driver managed to think quickly and ducked to his left, narrowly avoiding the oncoming collision. The driver was not injured and officials say just moving over a few inches may very well have saved his life.

Multiple emergency crews along with Utah Highway Patrol responded to the incident scene.