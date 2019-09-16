Truck drivers taking precautions ahead of wind advisory

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 10 A.M. Monday until 4 A.M. Tuesday.

From the Tooele – Salt Lake County Line to Wendover is expected to feel the effects.

Gusts of wind that may reach up to 50 to 60 miles per hour.

The conditions could potentially create dangerous driving conditions along I-80.

“My opinion is if it’s that bad just find you somewhere safe to park,” said Anthony Chislom, a truck driver.

Chislom is currently in the middle of making a delivery that’s anticipated to take 35 hours on the road.

“I started in Youngstown, Ohio Friday and I’m on my way to Sacramento, California,” said Chislom.

On Sunday night, he made a stop in Tooele County for some much needed rest. It’s before getting back on the road in the morning.

Chislom has this advice for other drivers, “Don’t hang around the trucks,” he said. “If you’re passing just get on by them. Don’t just hang out right there beside because something could happen. You have these tires that can blow out. It’s very dangerous.”

In addition to driving precautions, homeowners are being asked to secure any loose outside furniture and trash cans.

Boaters are also being asked to take precautions. The high winds could create dangerous conditions on the water.

