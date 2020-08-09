Truck crash and explosion closes I-15; burning rig seen dangling over bridge

VIRGIN RIVER GORGE, Az. (ABC4 News) – Interstate I-15 is back open after a semi truck crash and explosion in the Virgin River Gorge Saturday, forcing the closure of the interstate for more than 12 hours.

According to the St. George News, a semi truck and trailer traveling northbound in the gorge crashed around 4 a.m. Saturday morning on a bridge north of Littlefield. The rig then exploded sending the attached trailer dangling off the bridge.

Courtesy: St. George News

Witnesses say the driver, who was uninjured, was able to kick out the windshield and escape just before the rig exploded.

The truck was heading north carrying a load of food products when the driver lost control and crashed on Bridge 7, an area of the gorge just recently rebuilt. Burning debris from the fire ignited a small brush fire below alongside the Virgin River.

Courtesy: St. George News

A crane was called in to lift the burned truck off the bridge. The closure backed up traffic to Mesquite and motorists were forced to use a longer, alternate route around the crash.