Troopers: Two traffic stops net 61 pounds of meth, 1K pills

Investigators believe drugs originated in Southern California and were destined for Midwest states

EMERY COUNTY (ACB4 News) – Utah Highway Patrol troopers conducted two traffics stops that resulted in the seizure of 61 pounds of methamphetamine and as many as 1,000 oxycodone pills.

A trooper stopped a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 in Emery County for traffic violations around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Less than two hours later around 10:20 a.m. another trooper stopped a different vehicle in the same area.

During the first stop, the trooper became suspicious of possible drug trafficking. A narcotic dog was deployed, and it gave a positive indication there were drugs in the vehicle.

Troopers searched the vehicle found 20 pounds of meth and 500-1,000 oxycodone pills. Investigators suspect the drugs originated in Southern California and were destined for Canton, Ohio.

During the second stop, the trooper became suspicious of possible criminal activity. Similar to the first stop, a narcotic dog indicated there were drugs in the vehicle. This time, the trooper recovered 41 pounds of meth. Investigators believe these drugs originated in Compton, Calif. and were destined for Omaha, Nebraska.

UHP said the 61 pounds of meth recovered Tuesday is equivalent to 276,690 doses. The street value is $1,383,450.

