Troopers: Teenagers may have been racing before deadly crash

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – An 18-year-old Provo man is dead after a violent crash on a Utah County roadway.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. Monday.

Utah Highway Patrol said a 1975 blue Ford F25 and a 2004 white Chevy Silverado were both traveling northbound on SR-147. Each vehicle contained a driver and a passenger.

Troopers said the driver of the Chevy passed the driver of Ford, and the driver of the Chevy pulled up alongside the driver of the Ford.

Witness stated there appeared to be a “mutual racing type occurrence” between the two vehicles. While “exhibiting speed,” a sideswipe crash occurred, troopers said.

The driver of the Ford drove off the left side of roadway, overcorrected, went off the road to the right, and the truck rolled. The driver of the Ford, identified as Eric E. Blackham, 18, of Provo, was ejected and died at the scene.

A juvenile passenger in the Ford was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The occupants of the Chevy were not injured. All of those involved were 18 years old or younger, troopers said.

