Troopers: One killed after semi driver passes vehicle in no-passing zone

PRICE CANYON (ABC4 News)- One person is dead after officials say a semi-truck hit a pickup head-on.
It happened early Friday morning in Price Canyon near mile marker 226.
Troopers say the driver of the semi attempted to pass a slower tractor-trailer in a no-passing zone, on a grade, and on a corner. That’s when the semi and the pickup collided.
The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead on scene.
The canyon is closed and troopers are diverting traffic around the scene to Emma Park Road.
The identity of the person killed has not been released.
