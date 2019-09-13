Troopers: One killed after semi driver passes vehicle in no-passing zone

News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

PRICE CANYON (ABC4 News)- One person is dead after officials say a semi-truck hit a pickup head-on.

It happened early Friday morning in Price Canyon near mile marker 226.

Troopers say the driver of the semi attempted to pass a slower tractor-trailer in a no-passing zone, on a grade, and on a corner. That’s when the semi and the pickup collided.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead on scene.

The canyon is closed and troopers are diverting traffic around the scene to Emma Park Road.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Girl with rare skin disease receives opportunity to write book, seeking public's help publishing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl with rare skin disease receives opportunity to write book, seeking public's help publishing"

Popeyes introduces bring your own bun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Popeyes introduces bring your own bun"

Brigham City boy with brain cancer is one of many receiving acts of kindness thanks to anonymous donor's pay it forward initiative

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brigham City boy with brain cancer is one of many receiving acts of kindness thanks to anonymous donor's pay it forward initiative"

Sandy Healing Field displays nearly 3,000 flags for 9/11 anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sandy Healing Field displays nearly 3,000 flags for 9/11 anniversary"

Little Cottonwood Canyon Debris Slide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Cottonwood Canyon Debris Slide"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories