Troopers investigating a car vs. motorcycle crash

News

by: Josh Atkins

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a car vs. motorcycle crash in Salt Lake City.

It happened around Wednesday morning around 5:00 a.m. on I-80 at 8530 West.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided when the become available.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

Gun-rights advocates pick-up trash after protesting peacefully in Richmond

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun-rights advocates pick-up trash after protesting peacefully in Richmond"

Girl Scout cookie season kicks off this Saturday across Connecticut

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout cookie season kicks off this Saturday across Connecticut"

Neighbors share sadness after baby's body is found in North Las Vegas dumpster

Thumbnail for the video titled "Neighbors share sadness after baby's body is found in North Las Vegas dumpster"

Georgetown family faces lawsuit over playscape for terminally-ill son

Thumbnail for the video titled "Georgetown family faces lawsuit over playscape for terminally-ill son"

GMU Impossible Burger Craze

Thumbnail for the video titled "GMU Impossible Burger Craze"

Students mourn the loss of Grantsville High student

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students mourn the loss of Grantsville High student"
More Video News

Don't Miss