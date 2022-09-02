UTAH (ABC4) – Are you planning on travelling this Labor Day weekend? If so, there are a few things you should know before hitting the road.

People are jumping on the highway for a quick vacation.

“Extra day, enjoy the nice weather before it gets too cold,” traveler Lundi Munste said.

But if you’re planning on driving Labor Day weekend, be aware you may hit some delays.

“Today is the focus. A lot of people are getting out of work early and hitting the road. We could see that traffic build up all evening long,” Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) spokesperson John Gleason told ABC4.

UDOT said traffic is going to be the worst from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, with delays of 10 to 30 minutes or longer if there’s any type of accident, likely up until 8 p.m.

“If you can adjust your travel and you know to hit the road earlier in the morning or later at night, then you’re going to avoid some of those delays,” Gleason said.

It’s not just traffic people should watch out for, multiple agencies including Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) will be working extra shifts across the state this holiday weekend to catch DUIs.

“Driving impaired is just not an option. It’s something that’s 100% avoidable and is well within our control,” Sgt. Cameron Roden with UHP said.

Labor Day Weekend closes out Utah’s 100 Deadliest Days on the road. UHP said in 96 days, there’s been 94 deaths. So far, the agency says that DUIs contributed to 17 deaths on the roads this year.

“If you know someone or if you see somebody–a family member, loved one, or friend that is impaired–don’t let them get in that vehicle and drive home,” Roden said.

The department also advised to plan ahead so there isn’t a situation where you’re drinking and driving.

But it’s not just DUIs officers have warned about. Speeding and driving without a seatbelt are two other main causes of roadway deaths UDOT wants people to avoid in order to have a safe and fun Labor Day weekend.

“We’re all very focused on where we need to get, but remember, everybody else out there is trying to get to where they’re going too. We want everybody to get there safely so be patient and be a courteous driver, the kind of driver you want to see out there as well,” Gleason said.