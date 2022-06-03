WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a 4-year-old boy in Weber County on Thursday.

Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involving several vehicles happened near 400 N 1200 W in Slaterville.

Photos shared by authorities show several trucks and a severely damaged sedan blocking roads at the intersection. A 4-year-old boy was also involved in the crash, but remained uninjured.

(Courtesy of Weber County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Weber County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies kept the boy calm on the side of the road while awaiting his mother to pick him up. The trooper is seen entertaining the boy as he remains seated in his car seat.

The boy was later given a tour of a patrol vehicle and a firetruck and was allowed to explore all the interesting gadgets and gear.

“When the mother arrived to pick him up he stated he wanted to stay and play with his new friend,” officials say. “Cpl Smith did a fantastic job and made a friend for life. Great job Cpl. Smith.”