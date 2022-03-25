KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Kaysville resident waiting on a Carvana car delivery is about to get a rude awakening when they find out their vehicle was involved in a triple-car crash en route to home.

While Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) troopers are still working on cleaning up the site of the crash, I-15 northbound near mile marker 327 remains closed off.

The domino-effect crash occurred when a vehicle that was traveling northbound near mile marker 327 was approached by a second vehicle in the lane over. When traffic came to a stop, the first vehicle swerved to the right, hitting the second vehicle on the driver’s side, causing the second vehicle to swerve to the right and get rear ended by a third vehicle.

All individuals involved sustained minor injuries and no one was hospitalized.