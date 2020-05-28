Tremonton man in custody after alleged domestic violence incident

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Tremonton man has been arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident.

Deputies with the Box Elder Sheriff’s office said they recieved a call shortly after 11:20 a.m. Wednesday about a man with a gun and shots fired at 800 North in Elwood.

It was also reported that Jeramy Ford Head, 43, was agitated with his girlfriend. Dispatchers say they determined that it was one of the children in the home calling and that they were in a relatively safe location at the time of the call. Dispatch was reportedly able to keep the child on the phone until deputies arrived at the scene.

When deputies arrived, they said they tired to calm Head but he was eventually tased and teaken into custody. The children and her children were unharmed in the incident, according to deputies.

Mr. Head was first taken to the hospital and after he was cleared was booked into the Box Eler County Jail for a number of charges including Domestic Violence, aggravated assault, disordely conduct and assault on police.

