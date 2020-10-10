TRAX train and car collide in West Jordan, causing traffic delays at 90th South, 40th West

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Traffic was interrupted early in the evening when the redline TRAX train headed northbound collided with a car just north of 90th South and 40th West.

The accident happened after 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, and caused traffic delays and the TRAX service shutdown.

According to UTA spokesperson Carl Arky, The car apparently got stuck on the tracks. The driver tried to push the car off, the TRAX operator didn’t see this, they collided. There were no injuries from the accident.

The first images from the scene show a car hit in the rear quarter panel. Officers and UTA officials were investigating and getting ready to move the stopped train.

The bus bridge between Jordan Valley Station and the 4800 west Station has been canceled. UTA reported in an update that other trains are resuming their schedules and to expect delays of less than 10 minutes.