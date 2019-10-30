TRAX derailment causing delays in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah Transit Authority is working early Wednesday morning to put a Red Line TRAX Train back on the rail.
It happened Tuesday night in downtown Salt Lake at 400 South Main Street.
A bus/walking bridge is in effect between Courthouse, Gallivan and Library TRAX stations.
Green line trains will turn around at Central Pointe.
UTA hopes to have service back to normal between 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
