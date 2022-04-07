SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you’re planning to ride TRAX anytime soon or typically use the public transit system, you may need to plan ahead for construction delays.

The Utah Transporation Authority (UTA) is planning construction on various paths starting this week and lasting through April.

TRAX Blue Line Bus Bridge – April 8-10

UTA will be replacing 20-year-old grade crossing panels at 8120 South. Officials say a bus bridge will be implemented on the TRAX Blue line.

Construction is slated to begin after 7 p.m. on Friday and will last through Sunday.

The bus bridge will take riders from the Midvale Fort Union Station to Historic Sandy Station.

UTA says riders should expect delays of anywhere from 15-30 minutes.

Regular TRAX service will resume on Monday, April 11.

TRAX Red Line Bus Bridge – April 16-20

UTA will be replacing 20-year-old grade crossing panels at 5200 West. Officials say a bus bridge will be implemented on the TRAX Red line.

Construction will be active all day.

The bus bridge will take riders from 4800 West Old Bingham Highway to Daybreak Parkway Station.

UTA says riders should expect delays of anywhere from 15-30 minutes.

Regular TRAX service will resume on Thursday, April 21.

To stay updated on all construction projects that could affect your travel plans, click here.