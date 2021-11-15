Traveler COVID-19 testing sites open, free to Utahns

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Travelers needing a COVID-19 test can now easily and quickly grab tests at two locations sponsored by Nomi Health.

The sites support Utah’s “Test-to-Travel” program in partnership with the Utah Department of Health (UDOH). The pilot program was introduced in early October by Gov. Spencer Cox. The program addresses the international testing restrictions that are often placed on travelers regardless of vaccination status.

The rapid testing sites aim to accommodate the anticipation of increased holiday travel this year. Officials say the average wait time is five minutes or less and no appointments are needed for testing.

The two locations can be found at:

Cannon Health Building, 288 N 1460 W, Salt Lake City, operating Monday – Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., MT, and

Dixie Tech College, 610 S. Tech Ridge Dr., St. George, operating Monday – Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., MT.

Utahns and out-of-state travelers can receive rapid antigen, rapid PCR, and PCR tests. Testing is free for Utahns with a valid ID and proof of travel. Those non-residents will be charged a fee for the rapid test only.

The sites offer exclusive lanes for travel testing to expedite the process.

“From the very beginning of the pandemic, Nomi Health has been a collaborative partner to the State of Utah providing easy access to quality testing without any out-of-pocket cost to Utahns,” said Mark Newman, founder and CEO, Nomi Health. “We continue to collaborate with our partners to help Utahns get back to normal as safely as possible, and to reopen everything from schools and workplaces to the performing arts and travel.”