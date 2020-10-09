Travel Talk: UDOT on Seeing Fall Leaves and Autumn Road Work

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Some of the best places to see those Fall leaves changing color is up Big Cottonwood Canyon, Little Cottonwood Canyon, Provo Canyon and American Fork Canyon.

John Gleason from the Utah Department of Transportation joined Good Morning Utah to talk about highway projects in those canyons and how they’ll affect your travel.

In Big Cottonwood canyon, UDOT is finishing a paving project near the mineral fork trailhead up to Brighton. They also just installed a new pedestrian signal near the Cardiff Fork trailhead.

In Little Cottonwood canyon, they’re adding a merge lane and a new parking lot close to the mouth of the canyon.

In Utah County, UDOT is repaving about six miles of S.R. 92 from Highland up to the Pine Hollow trailhead. They’ll also be repairing a rockfall barrier near the Sundance turnoff.

To learn more about all the projects UDOT is working on visit their website.