Transients inside vacant building possibly responsible for starting Ogden structure fire

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters spend Christmas Eve fighting 2-story-structure fire in Ogden.

According to a press release issued by Ogden Fire Department, they were called out at approximately 8:30 p.m. on reports of a structure fire on the block of 17th Street and Gibson Avenue

Fire units arrived on the scene to a vacant commercial structure with smoke and fire coming from the front of the building, the release states.

No one was found to be inside the building when firefighters arrived.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire with a “transitional attack, spraying water from the exterior as crews prepared to find the seat of the fire,” according to the press release.

Firefighters from Ogden Fire and Riverdale Fire responded to extinguish the fire, 17 Firefighters,

2 Ladder Trucks, 2 Engines, an Ambulance, a Paramedic unit, and the Battalion Chief responded.

There were no injuries were and the Fire Marshals have been at the scene investigating, however it appears transients had warming fires inside the structure. The building is being secured and has an estimated $30,000 in damage.

