Transgender Day of Remembrance: SLC Memorials open this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today marks the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance. It’s a day spent honoring and remembering the transgender lives lost due to acts of violence.

A memorial has been set up outside the Salt Lake City and County Building on Saturday. The memorial display features flags honoring the lives lost.

A candlelight vigil will be held on Saturday evening. The memorial flag display will remain open for public viewing throughout the weekend.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall tweeted about the memorial saying, “Transgender Day of Remembrance is a time for us to reflect on the beautiful lives we’ve lost to transphobia, and reaffirm our commitment to fighting hate and protecting trans lives. To our SLC transgender community, I see you, I love you, and our City is here for you.”

Candles will be lit for each victim during the vigil and visitors can stroll through the display to read the personal stories of each life lost. The memorial display was part of several events throughout the city on Saturday including the State Capitol Building and the Utah Pride Center.

President Biden also mourned the loss of transgender lives on Saturday saying, “Each of these lives was precious. Each of them deserved freedom, justice, and joy. Transgender people are some of the bravest Americans I know. But no person should have to be brave just to live in safety and dignity.”

Biden urged Senate lawmakers to pass the Equality Act and vowed to continue fighting laws that discriminate against LGBTQIA+ citizens.

“As I have said before, these bills are nothing more than bullying disguised as legislation, they are un-American, and they endanger the safety and well-being of our children,” said Biden. “I also continue to urge the Senate to swiftly pass the Equality Act so that all people are able to live free from fear and discrimination.”

To learn more about the day’s history and issues facing the transgender community, click here.