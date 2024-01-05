SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) – As the new year rolls in, many of us set resolutions with the best intentions. However, vague goals like “exercise more” or “eat better” often lead to frustration and abandonment. Former GTU producer Matt Bello stopped by to talk about the power of specific resolutions and provide practical tips and products to help you achieve them. He shares four generic resolutions and he is making them more specific to his life.

Resolution #1– Bad: Exercise More | Good: Run at least 50 miles a month

Overcoming Winter Obstacles: Exercising in cold weather can be challenging. Check out this portable treadmill from Amazon, under $250, preassembled for easy setup. It’s portable to slide under furniture and it has wheels on one end to make it easy to roll around and move. It has a max speed of just over 8 mph making it a perfect for the casual walker up to the fast-paced jogger.

Resolution #2– Bad: Eat better | Good: Eat 31 grams of fiber each day

Fiber Facts: According to NIH, 95% of Americans don’t meet recommended fiber intake. Here’s how to boost your fiber with Matt’s favorite delicious options:

A. FiberOne Bran Cereal: Matt says eating this cereal by itself tastes like you’re eating sawdust. So he recommends to do a 1:1 mix with your favorite cereal for a tasty blend. His current favorite is to mix it with Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Pair with lactose-free, protein-packed Fairlife milk for a little protein boost. You can find this at pretty much every grocery store in the cereal aisle.

B. Lily’s Gummies: A surprising fiber source since it’s basically a candy! Consume in moderation as they have extremely high fiber content and too much can “back you up.” You’ll also want to drink lots of water to make sure it keeps you hydrated and that digestive system working at top notch. You can find these gummies online, as well as most grocery stores in the healthy foods section.

C. Metamucil Fiber Powder Supplement: Psyllium husk is derived from the Plantago ovata plant and widely used as an appetite suppressant, digestive supplement, and for improved heart health. Matt recommends Metamucil powder and specifically the one sweetened with all-natural plant-based stevia. Start with one scoop and work up to three per day. Make sure to mix with at least 8 ounces of water to ensure it doesn’t cause any constipation.

Resolution #3– Bad: Travel more | Good: Take at least 3 airplane vacations and 2 road trips to see new places

Comfortable Travel: Long journeys can be uncomfortable. Try the Cushion Labs memory foam seat cushion, on currently on sale for $69 (price subject to change when the website ends the promo). Add a matching back support for extra comfort. Visit their website to purchase before or find their store on Amazon.

Resolution #4– Bad: Learn a new language | Good: Learn Tagalog (Filipino)

Effortless Learning with Pimsleur: Move beyond traditional language apps with Pimsleur’s audio-based approach. Spend just 30 minutes a day in your car, out for a walk, or wherever is comfortable for you. Within a month, you can be proficient in a new language. Plus, when you are done with one you can access another one of their languages. They have tons of options for under $25 a month. Visit Pimsleur for a 7-day free trial.

This year, ditch the vague resolutions and set specific, achievable goals. Whether it’s running, boosting fiber intake, or something else meaningful to you, these resolutions are within your grasp. Make 2024 a year of tangible accomplishments.