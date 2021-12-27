TRAGIC: Car crash kills family of 6, including 3 from Spanish Fork

Uriangato, Mexico (ABC4) – Six members of the same family, including three from Spanish Fork, all died during a violent car crash in Mexico last week, leaving behind a devasted family, friends, and a community.

The family from Spanish Fork, Juan Pablo Aguado, 35, his wife Laura Rico 30, and their daughter Jaquelyn “Jackie” Aguado, 15 were killed in the crash that happened in Uriangato, Mexico on Dec. 21, according to family members.

Juan’s brother Humberto, his girlfriend Liliana, and her 5-year-old son, who are all from Mexico, were also killed in the crash.

The family said the crash happened as the group was headed to Leon, Mexico around 7 p.m. when a truck clipped the side of the horse trailer Humberto was pulling.

Aguado had lost control due to the impact and as they were swerving off to the side of the road, the driver of a semi-truck, which was headed the opposite direction, attempted to swerve to miss the family but instead collided head-on, pinning the car between the semi and a tree.

The horse was also killed in the collision.

Jackie was a cheerleader for American Leadership Academy in Spanish Fork.

The school posted the heartbreaking news of the incident and the loss of their student. They are holding a vigil Monday night, December 27, at 7 p.m. in their auditorium.

For anyone wishing to help the family’s here is how:

An account was set up at the Utah Heritage Credit Union in Sanpete county under Billie Vazquez Family Donation. There is also a Venmo account @billie-Vazquez

For Beto and Liliana and their son, there is a GoFundMe.