PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Traffic signal in Provo is out due to a power outage, according to Provo police.

Provo police said the traffic signal at 500 North and 500 West is not working.

Crews are working t to fix the problem and said it will take several hours to repair.

Plan ahead and use an alternate route if possible. The cause of the outage is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

