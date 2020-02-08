Traffic and avalanche problems close Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) Morning traffic and avalanche control combined to cause canyon closures.

In Little Cottonwood Canyon avalanche concerns have kept the canyon closed. Officials anticipate a noon opening.

In Big Cottonwood canyon the swarm of traffic and limited parking for skiers caused congestion. The parking lots are now full in Big Cottonwood Canyon and Skiers are being asked to park at the bottom of the canyon and take public transportation up. Currently UTA buses and resident traffic are allowed in the canyon.

This story is developing and ABC4 News will update as more information is given throughout the day.

