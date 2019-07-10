Newsfore Opt-In Form

Traffic Alert: Provo’s Bulldog Boulevard to be reduced to one lane starting July 10

News

by: Mercy Owusu

Posted: / Updated:
construction_sign.jpg

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Ongoing construction will impact drivers in Provo starting Wednesday.

Bulldog Boulevard will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Freedom Boulevard and University Avenue, according to police.

The lane restriction will begin after the morning commute and police say it will last until right before the afternoon rush hour.

Police say traffic will be shifted innitially into the eastbound lanes and will flip wesbound in the afternoon. The say work will take place on both the north and south side of the road.

The same traffic configuration will happen on Thursday between 400 West and Freedom Boulavard.

What others are reading:

Officials share safety tips after fire breaks out near Summit Ridge

Utah educators aim to stop school shooters with unique firearms training course

Sex Offenders in Pews: Who decides how sex offenders worship?

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS