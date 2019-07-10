Traffic Alert: Provo’s Bulldog Boulevard to be reduced to one lane starting July 10

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Ongoing construction will impact drivers in Provo starting Wednesday.

Bulldog Boulevard will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Freedom Boulevard and University Avenue, according to police.

The lane restriction will begin after the morning commute and police say it will last until right before the afternoon rush hour.

Police say traffic will be shifted innitially into the eastbound lanes and will flip wesbound in the afternoon. The say work will take place on both the north and south side of the road.

The same traffic configuration will happen on Thursday between 400 West and Freedom Boulavard.

What others are reading: