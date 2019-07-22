Newsfore Opt-In Form

Traffic Alert: Cement power spill in Summit County

News

by: Trevor Warner

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Summit County

UPDATE 9 a.m: Officials say the substance spilled on eastbound I-84 has been confirmed as powder cement. Traffic will continue to be routed through Henefer until clean up is complete.

Courtesy: Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Eastbound I-84 is closed in Summit County due to a hazmat spill.

A tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation says the spill at milepost 115, which is near Main St. in Henefer. As a result, eastbound I-84 is closed at milepost 112.

What others are clickng on:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS