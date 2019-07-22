Traffic Alert: Cement power spill in Summit County

UPDATE 9 a.m: Officials say the substance spilled on eastbound I-84 has been confirmed as powder cement. Traffic will continue to be routed through Henefer until clean up is complete.

Courtesy: Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Eastbound I-84 is closed in Summit County due to a hazmat spill.

A tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation says the spill at milepost 115, which is near Main St. in Henefer. As a result, eastbound I-84 is closed at milepost 112.

HAZMAT spill I-84 EB MM 115. EB I-84 CLOSED at exit 112 traffic being rerouted on to Henefer Main St (SR86/65) more details to come. — North Summit Fire (@NorthSummitFire) July 22, 2019

