Salami sticks at Trader Joe’s linked to salmonella infections, hospitalizations

(ABC4) – A food safety alert has been announced by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) after salami sticks have been linked to salmonella infections.

The affected product is the Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks. The product is primarily sold at Trader Joe’s grocery stores.

The CDC says 20 people across eight states have reported illnesses from the food item, with three reported hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported at this time. Officials say 80% of the people who have been sickened are younger than 18-years-old. Children are more likely to become sicker due to salmonella poisoning, according to the CDC.

Trader Joe’s has removed the salami sticks from its shelves amid the food safety alert. Investigators are working to determine whether additional products have also been contaminated.

The Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks are primarily sold at Trader Joe’s grocery stores. (Courtesy of the CDC)

“The true number of sick people is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses,” CDC officials say. “This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella.”

The strain of salmonella found in the salami sticks is a different version than the one most recently linked to the consumption of raw red, white and yellow onions.

The CDC recommends throwing away the Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks if they are in your home. You should wash any surfaces that may have come in contact with the product with soapy water or disinfectant.

Salmonella poisoning symptoms can begin up to six days after ingestion of contaminated food and includes diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, and possible nausea, vomiting, or headache.

Those experiencing more severe symptoms including dehydration, prolonged vomiting, prolonged diarrhea, or diarrhea with a fever of over 102 degrees F, among other symptoms, should contact a doctor immediately.

For more information on this recall, click here. For full information on salmonella symptoms, click here.