Traction Law in effect for Little Cottonwood Canyon, slick road conditions

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON (ABC4) – The Traction Law is in effect in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Tuesday morning.

Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) officials say the law only applies to SR-210 at this time, but SR-190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon is also covered in snow, creating dangerous road conditions.

All vehicles traveling in the areas must be equipped with snow tires or traction devices.

What if I have a two-wheel drive?

The traction device requirement for two-wheel-drive vehicles (under 12,000 GVW) when the
traction law is in effect, is four 3 peak mountain snowflake tires (3PMSF).

If you don’t have snow tires, traction devices such as chains, snow socks, tire studs are also acceptable. Two-wheel drive vehicles may be denied access if these requirements are not met. If road conditions become too severe, all vehicles may be denied access for general safety

Drivers heading up to either Big or Little Cottonwood Canyons should plan ahead. UDOT officials say some roads are wet and slushy after snowplows have passed through.

Snowfall on Tuesday morning is creating slick, icy road conditions for many Utahns commuting along the highways. The flurries are expected to subside by midday.

